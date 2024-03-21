Blood Free poster: Han Hyo Joo projects fierce CEO vibes as Ju Ji Hoon protects her in upcoming thriller

Blood Free is a much-awaited science fiction series starring Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon. The drama will premiere on April 10. It is set in an alternate reality when humans can't consume natural meat anymore. BF is a company which makes meat in labs and hence dominates the food market. But the company's CEO is met with suspicions. Fans eagerly wait for the release as the talented cast comes together for this thrilling plot.

Blood Free poster featuring Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon

On March 21, Disney+ released the poster for their upcoming thriller Blood Free with Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon. Han Hyo Joo took on the role of the CEO of BF, a company which grows meat in labs. Ju Ji Hoon takes on the role of her bodyguard who protects her. She dreams of dominating the world and creating a perfect food chain. The caption on the poster reads, 'Will you dominate or will you get dominated?'

More about Blood Free

Blood Free will be releasing on April 10 and streaming on Disney+.

The science fiction thriller tells the story of a world where humanity doesn't consume natural meat anymore. BF rises to power; a company that produces meat in labs. The CEO hires an army officer as her bodyguard. The company and the CEO are met with suspicions by both insiders and outsiders.

Han Hyo Joo, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Hee Joon and Lee Moo Saeng take on the main roles in the drama. Han Hyo Joo debuted in 2004 with the drama Nonstop Season 5. She is known for hits like Happiness and W. Her latest project Moving, became the most-watched Korean series on Disney+. Ju Ji Hoon marked his debut in 2006 with the drama Goong. The actor has appeared in popular dramas like the zombie series Kingdom, Jirisan and Hyena.

