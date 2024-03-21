BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET official album release party for fans: Check location, time, and more

BTS’ J-Hope is currently serving in the military in accordance with the mandatory military enlistment rule of Soul Korea. The BTS member like his other bandmates, created content that could be released while they served in the military for his fans. BTS fans have been getting content even when the members are in the military. J-Hope will be dropping his new docu-series and album this month. Some more exciting news about fans is here regarding a special release party for fans.

BTS’ J-Hope’s album HOPE ON THE STREET to host release party: Check location, time, and more

J-Hope of BTS is revered as one of the best dancers in the South Korean industry and documenting his love for dance and how he grew as a dancer, the Arson singer will be releasing his document series on March 28. Following close will be his album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 released on March 29. To celebrate the release of J-Hope’s new album, It was just announced that HOPE ON THE STREET is hosting a release party for fans.

Club 90’s will be hosting the party across cities in the USA. The release parties are in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago. In LA the release party is on March 29 at The Regent at 6 PM PT, and in Chicago at the Bottom Lounge at 6 PM CDT on March 29. On March 30, the release party is at Le Poisson Rouge at 6 PM ET in New York City. To attend this special release party, fans can get tickets on Clubs 90's official website.

The event is a big opportunity for fans to unite and celebrate the release of the J-Hope album, the seats are limited and the bookings have already begun.

More about J-Hope and HOPE ON THE STREET

J-Hope also known by his nickname Hobi, Hope, and full name, Jung Hoseok is a member of the record-shattering K-pop band, BTS. He is known for his dancing, and his unique rapping and he is also a vocalist and songwriter. J-Hope will be releasing the HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries on March 28 and the album on March 29. The album will feature 6 tracks including collaborations with various artists like Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM, Jungkook, and more.

