Blood Free teaser: Han Hyo Joo is CEO who tries to create superior food chain alongside bodyguard Ju Ji Hoon

Blood Free starring Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon is an upcoming sci-fi thriller series which is set to release on April 10. The drama focuses on a CEO who creates genetically engineered meat in labs and her company dominates the society. Her company is under scrutiny by sceptics which throws her in turmoil. Han Hyo Joo is known for her work in dramas like Moving, W: Two Worlds, Happiness and more. Ju Ji Hoon is known for dramas like Kingdom, Jirisan, Hayena and more.

Blood Free teaser starring Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon

On March 14, Disney+ released the first teaser of their upcoming suspense thriller Blood Free which stars Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon. Han Hyo Joo takes on the role of the CEO of BF, a company which creates genetically engineered meat in labs as humanity can no longer consume natural meat. She hires a naval officer as her bodyguard who is played by Ju Ji Hoon. The company dominates the market and has a huge influence. The CEO is determined to create a superior food chain in which humans are at the top. BF comes under scrutiny as suspicions rise.

More about Blood Free

The science fiction thriller tells the story of a world where humanity doesn't consume natural meat anymore. BF rises to power; a company that produces meat in labs. The CEO hires an army officer as her bodyguard. The company and the CEO are met with suspicions by both insiders and outsiders.

Han Hyo Joo, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Hee Joon and Lee Moo Saeng take on the main roles in the drama.

Han Hyo Joo debuted in 2004 with the drama Nonstop Season 5. She is known for hits like Happiness and W. Her latest project Moving, became the most-watched Korean series on Disney+.

Ju Ji Hoon marked his debut in 2006 with the drama Goong. The actor has appeared in popular dramas like the zombie series Kingdom, Jirisan and Hyena.

