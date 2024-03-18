BABYMONSTER is gearing up for their debut album, which will be released soon. They have been dropping concept images and other details about the upcoming album. Moreover, YG Entertainment has also shared a detailed introduction of the album’s tracklist, revealing that Charlie Puth has gifted one of the songs to the rookie K-pop group.

BABYMONSTER's debut album tracklist reveal

On March 18, 2024, YG’s producer Yang Hyun Suk dropped a video via the company’s official YouTube page to reveal detailed information about BABYMONSTER’s tracklist for the upcoming album titled BABYMONS7ER. The mini-album consists of 7 songs in total and includes the remix version of Stuck In The Middle, the group’s previously released single.

The first song on the tracklist titled MONSTERS, symbolizes the group’s determination to spread throughout the world. Moreover, a snippet of the song has also been added to the video, which contains infectious beats along with splendor vocals by the group members. The second song is called SHEESH, which is in the hip-hop genre and has a dark concept along with a fun dance routine.

The third song is titled LIKE THAT which is produced by renowned pop singer, Charlie Puth. According to the producer, the artist gifted the track to the group after Ahyeon covered his hit track Dangerously. Additionally, the fourth and fifth tracks will be Stuck In The Middle BATTER UP respectively, which will include Ahyeon since she was absent from the initial release due to health issues. The sixth track is titled DREAM, which was previously showcased and will have an official release along with the album.

Advertisement

More about BABYMONSTER and album release date

The mini-album will premiere on April 1, 2024, at midnight KST. Managed by YG Entertainment, BABYMONSTER is a newly formed girl group. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. In 2023, the group officially debuted with the digital single BATTER UP, along with a music video.

Advertisement

The group gained over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and exceeded 70 million streams. With over 200 million views on YouTube for the music video, the group took the K-pop world by storm. On February 1, 2024, the girl group released their second single, titled Stuck in the Middle.