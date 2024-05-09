WATCH: Megastar Chiranjeevi boards private jet as he heads to receive Padma Vibhushan Award in Delhi

On 25th January 2024, the Government of India released the list of Padma awardees, which included Megastar Chiranjeevi’s name. The actor was selected for the Padma Vibhushan Award, India’s second-highest civilian award. It was a moment of pride and joy for the film industry, especially in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Several notable figures visited the Megastar’s residence to congratulate him on this landmark achievement. Now, it is finally time for the Padma awards ceremony, for which Chiranjeevi has set off to New Delhi.

Chiranjeevi jets off in a private aircraft to receive the Padma Vibhushan

To receive the Padma Vibhushan award. Chiranjeevi was spotted getting onto his handy private jet to arrive in New Delhi. Chiranjeevi will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday, May 9th amidst the presence of several prominent figures.

Gracing the event are also Chiranjeevi’s son and actor Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Garu.

It is indeed a moment of pride for the nation and Telugu cinema in general, to be able to witness Chiranjeevi being honored with the Padma Vibhushan. Over the years, Megastar Chiranjeevi has contributed immensely to the growth of the Telugu Film Industry and this Padma Vibhushan award is a sign of the actor's efforts.

More about the Padma 2024 Awards

Along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Indian actress and dancer Vyjayanthimala, former President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Padma Subrahmanyam, and Bindeshwar Pathak will all receive the glorious Padma Vibhushan award.

Among the Padma Bhushan awardees, the late Captain Vijayakanth will be honored with a posthumous award.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project

Chiranjeevi is currently filming for his upcoming Pan-Indian magnum opus Vishwambhara, written and directed by K. Mallidi Vassishta of Bimbisara fame. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role opposite the Megastar.

Vishwambhara will be extensively filmed in Telugu and subsequently dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is touted to be a socio-fantasy film and marks the 156th film of Chiranjeevi.

Vishwambhara has been bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations banner. Oscar award-winning music composer MM Keerawani has been roped in to score the music. If everything goes according to plan, Vishwambhara will hit the big screens in early 2025.

