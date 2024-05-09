In February 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala for an action-packed entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss. Soon after, the makers made an official announcement and confirmed that the Eid 2025 release is titled Sikandar. Ever since then, there have been several speculations and conjectures about the female lead of this action-packed entertainer. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss, and Salman Khan have locked the female lead of Sikandar.

Rashmika Mandanna on board Sikandar with Salman Khan

According to sources close to the development, Rashmika Mandanna has come on board Sikandar, and the actress is all set for her first-ever collaboration with Salman Khan. “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika and the actress was excited by not just her part, but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Sikandar is a lot more than just an action film. “There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on floors in June,” the source added. According to the source, it’s a very well-written author-backed role for Rashmika, playing a key catalyst in the conflict of the tale.

Sikandar to be Rashmika’s next after Animal and Pushpa 2

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after the blockbuster success of Kick in 2014. The duo has been in talks for multiple films, however, the subject of Sikandar instantly connected with both of them, putting it in the forefront. The film goes on floors in India in June, followed by the international legs. The pre-production work has already started, with a unit out for a location hunt. The music of Sikandar is composed by Pritam.

With Sikandar, Rashmika has a strong line-up of feature films in pace post the success of Animal. The actress will next be seen in Pushpa 2, followed by Chavva and then Sikandar. Interestingly, Sikandar will be Salman Khan’s diamond jubilee release as 2025 is the year in which he turns 60. The other releases in the landmark years include Karan Arjun in his 30th year, No Entry in his 40th year, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in his 50th year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

