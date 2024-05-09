Shaquille O'Neal Gives Surprising Opinion on Nikola Jokic's NBA MVP Win; Believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Deserves It

The basketball world discovered on Wednesday that the Denver Nuggets' superstar, Nikola Jokic, clinched the NBA MVP Award for the season 2023-24. Thanks to a remarkable season, this incredible achievement added a third MVP title to his career showcase.

However, Shaquille O'Neal expressed a different opinion on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where Jokic was interviewed after his win. The legendary basketball player believed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the star player of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was more deserving of the MVP title.

"I want you to be the first to hear this from me, but I believe SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) should have clinched the MVP," Shaq expressed to Jokic, quick to add, "This is by no means a slight against you.”

This declaration did not sit well with NBA fans, especially those supporting the Nuggets. Multiple reactions were received from fans, particularly from region X.

Shaq continued to back up his viewpoint even after his initial announcement, remarking, "Shai deserved the title. Being the runner-up multiple times, I've played my hardest as the second best, so I know how it feels to restart the journey towards the MVP title every season."

This is probably tough on him, and I hope that he uses this as motivation to win a much-deserved championship.”

In response to Shaq's comment, Jokic kept his cool and replied with a chuckle, "Thank you Shaq, we don't believe in passing judgments here. So, go ahead with your opinion."

Nikola Jokić Wins MVP But Nuggets Face Playoff Crisis

Nikola Jokic, at 29, is cultivating a phenomenal career as an NBA champion, three-time MVP, All-Star for six times, and five-time All-NBA player. Many people perceive him as one of the greatest players, with a resume that is shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

In this year's MVP competition, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City presented stiff competition with his compelling performance and a powerful enactment of dominance during the postseason.

Nevertheless, Jokic's potent influence and efficiency on the court wooed the voters, making him a distinctive three-time MVP winner.

Gilgeous-Alexander exhibited exceptional scoring skills in the NBA regular season, clocking an average of 30.1 points in each game, alongside 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.

However, the standing of Denver Nuggets' leading player "The Joker" may take a hit if the team loses to the Timberwolves within four or five games. Jokic appeared utterly perplexed and disheartened after their significant loss in Game 2 on Monday, seemingly unsure of how to recuperate.

If the Nuggets lose in this way, Jokic's ranking as the finest in the league will be questioned as never before, and skeptics and critics will undoubtedly voice their opinions. The narrative of his career and its legacy will heavily depend on how he faces this challenge in the impending summer.

