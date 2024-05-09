The Midnight Romance in Hagwon highlight: Jung Ryeo Won is a dedicated teacher who is Wi Ha Joon's first love; Watch

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming romance drama starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. The project directed by Ahn Pan Seok is highly anticipated as the star cast comes together for a lovely romantic story. Wi Ha Joon is known for his roles in hits like Squid Game, Little Women and more. Jung Ryeo Won has impressed in dramas like Wok of Love and The Diary of a Prosecutor.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon highlight featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won

On May 9, tvN unveiled the highlight video of their upcoming drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. In the video, Jung Ryeo Won introduces herself as a teacher who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. She is a dedicated professional who loves her job.

Her daily life changes as her former student, played by Wi Ha Joon, starts working at the same academy. She was his first love that he couldn't let go of.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is scheduled to premiere on May 11. Director Ahn Pan Seok has created many romance dramas like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine. Hence, his latest project is surrounded by high expectations and hype. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The script has been written by Park Kyung Hwa. The story revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor.

Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her. Jung Ryeo Won plays a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor.

Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Choi Woo Shik grapple with reality in main trailer for upcoming movie Wonderland; WATCH