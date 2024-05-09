The Office Sequel Series: Peacock Orders New Venture; All We Know So Far

Brace yourselves for the return of The Office on Peacock! The streaming service is set to offer a new sequel series to the cult classic comedy show, The Office.

However, it has a twist. The show still exists within the same sphere as the original series, which took place at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company Scranton branch, but this time around it features new faces who are in different occupations.

Here's what we know so far about The Office sequel series: Plot details and release date

NBCUniversal has authorized a new Greg Daniels-led series based on The Office. The title of which is yet to be revealed. He teamed up with Michael Koman to bring something fresh to the table. Production begins in July 2024, with Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore set to star in it. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original UK version of The Office, will also be producing the sequel.

According to Comic Book Resources, the series is set in the same universe as The Office. It is reportedly taking on the task of reviving a historic newspaper. A small-town American newspaper that is dying fast and whose ambitious publisher gets attention from the documentary people whose former subject used to be Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton branch.

What could be expected of The Office sequel?

In an interview, NBCUniversal Entertainment President Lisa Katz called it “an exciting time” for them and mentioned that The Office remains popular among audiences. For some years now, executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Koman have collaborated with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant to create fresh hilarity within a local newspaper setting.

The original series became popular after four Emmy wins over its two-hundred-episode run period. It has become a cult classic ever since, amassing a giant global fanbase. In anticipation of more comedic journeys ahead, fans can relive their favorite moments from The Office on Peacock when streaming begins in 2025.

