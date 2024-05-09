'I do auditions': Randy Orton Opens Up On Possible Move to Hollywood

WWE stars seem to have their eyes on Hollywood as a second option after their in-ring career. The trend which started with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was then followed by stars like CM Punk, Triple H, Batista, Stone Cold Steve Austin. And now, The Viper Randy Orton has also addressed the possibilities of him joining Hollywood.

Yes, you heard it right. The 44-year-old former WWE Champion has his eyes set on Hollywood and he has not even shied away from speaking on it.

What did Randy Orton say?

Orton revealed this recently to YouTube channel journalist Adam's Apple. Orton said that he has his eyes set on Hollywood also outlining the fact that he also needs a balanced life.

Orton said that he was talking to Cody Rhodes in France during WWE’s Backlash pay-per-view, about his foray into acting, and said that although he is looking at it, he loves the wrestling business which he is doing right now.

"I was just talking to Cody Rhodes about this (venturing into acting) in Marcé, France and it's… I really love what I'm doing now. I love watching movies. There's a lot of work that goes into them. 10, 12 hours a day on set… and I do auditions. I'm with U.T.A. and I do turn in some auditions, I do some self-tapes here and there but, sometimes I'll see these roles pop up a year or two later that I don't get and I'll see it and I'll be like, 'Man, I'm glad I didn't get that role.' I would've busted my ass," Orton said.

However, Orton clearly said that what he vouches all along for the rest of his professional work is that he needs a proper work-life balance where he can spend time with his family. He mentioned that he needs the time to go home each week to be with his family, be a father, be a husband, play with his dogs in the yard.

“I enjoy my off-time so unless it’s a project that is just — I’d be unable to turn it down, I kind of like what I’m doing right now,” he said.



What did Randy Orton say on his WWE retirement?

Orton is 44 years old and his WWE career is in the final legs. He knows that and so he has kept his options open. He did not refrain from talking about how long he will be wrestling in WWE. "If you would have asked me two years ago, I would have thought I was close to the end because I had spinal fusion about a year and a half ago. That changed the game," he said.

He recalled Vince McMahon telling him once, that ‘Mother nature gets us all’. But at the same time, Orton feels that there is a change in the culture of WWE now, and wrestlers aren’t pushed, until they fall apart.

“Now, I think instead of pushing the guys and running them into the ground until they fall apart, there is a great atmosphere of, 'How can we make this guy last?,'" he said. He said that he is at 44 and would love to be able to go until his 50s. “Maybe I'll wrestle until I'm 50 and call it," Orton said.

Orton returned to WWE in November at Survivor Series and since then has been active in WWE. He hasn’t got a championship run, but a storyline with him competing against Cody Rhodes is rumored.

