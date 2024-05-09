BTS’ RM sets moody tone in cryptic teaser for Come Back To Me from Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH

The long-awaited teaser for BTS' RM's latest track, Come Back To Me, dropped on May 8, 2024, stirring excitement among fans. However, the teaser left much to the imagination, with its cryptic and mysterious vibe. Shared on HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel, the 10-second teaser features RM, the leader of BTS, gazing into the indefinite expanse, leaving fans buzzing with what's to come.

BTS’ RM drops mysterious teaser for Come Back To Me

BTS' RM has unveiled the official teaser for his upcoming pre-release track Come Back to Me, set to feature on his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Released on May 9 at midnight KST, the teaser presents a captivating and mysterious glimpse into the upcoming release. RM locks eyes with the camera, enveloped in a mysterious ambiance covered by dim lighting.

Throughout the teaser, RM maintains an intense gaze, wearing a small band-aid over his right eye. Accompanied by a haunting musical backdrop, the teaser concludes with RM's stare lingering on screen. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The teaser's ambiguity has sparked a wave of speculation among fans regarding the music video's concept. Many have crafted elaborate theories based solely on this brief glimpse. Some speculate that Come Back To Me narrates RM's quest to rediscover inspiration, symbolized by his search for a lost muse. With anticipation mounting, fans eagerly await the music video's release, poised to witness the full story unfold before their eyes in just a day's time.The first pre-release track, Come Back to Me, will be out May 10 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser here-

More about RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person

Since the announcement of the pre-release track for the upcoming album, fans have been buzzing with excitement. Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled three official posters for the song, sparking speculation among fans. Two of these posters depict RM gazing into the distance, hinting at the theme of "waiting" for something or someone to return, as suggested by the title.

The excitement escalated further when the poster unveiled that K-drama actress Kim Minha, famed for her role in Pachinko, will star alongside RM in the much-awaited MV. Adding to the anticipation, the director of the music video has been disclosed as Lee Sung Jin, a respected figure in the global entertainment scene. Lee Sung Jin a Korean-American writer and director, gained recognition for his recent Netflix project, Beef.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM drops cinematic posters for pre-release Come Back To Me ahead of Right Place, Wrong Person release