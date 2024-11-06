Check In Hanyang FIRST poster: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, and Jaechan gear up to welcome customers with open arms

Check In Hanyang is an upcoming South Korean series that follows the story of the interns of Joseon's largest inn and how they are dedicated to serving each customer. Ahead of its grand premiere, the show has released the first official poster of the show featuring the leading cast.

On November 6, 2024, the production team of Check In Hanyang has released the first official poster of the series. In the image, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, and DKZ’s Jaechan can be seen in traditional Korean attire and waiting in the lobby with warm smiles to welcome the guests. The four are managing the largest inn in all of Jeseon called Yongcheonlu. The poster copy reads, ‘Here at Yongcheonlu, the customer is king,’ a bold yet risky statement in an era when royal hierarchy held significant power.

However, the background stories of the four main characters add intrigue to the story. Lee Eun Ho (Bae In Hyuk) conceals his identity as a prince, Hong Deok Soo (Kim Ji Eun) is a woman disguised as a man, Cheon Joon Hwa (Jung Gun Joo) is the heir of Yongcheonlu, and Go Soo Ra (DKZ’s Jaechan) hails from a once-prosperous family now fallen into ruin.

Despite their diverse origins, the four characters now work side by side, dressed alike under the same roof. Audiences are eager to see how their lives will intersect and what bonds will form during their time together at Yongcheonlu.

The cast of the show is led by Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, and DKZ’s Jaechan who will be playing the main roles. The rest of the supporting cast of the show include Han Jae Suk, Lee Ho Won, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon and more. Directed by Myung Hyun Woo and written by Park Hyun Jin, the show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes and will be premiering on December 21, 2024.

