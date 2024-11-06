2NE1’s adds Macao, Kuala Lumpur, and Ho Chi Minh concerts to their ongoing 2024-25 WELCOME BACK tour

2NE1, one of the legendary names in K-pop, has made their highly anticipated return to the stage with a WELCOME BACK tour. On October 4, they kicked off their first concert in Seoul, gardening an overwhelming response from fans. Previously, they announced six cities for this 2024-25 Asia tour. Now the group has added more stops to the tour.

On November 6, YG Entertainment announced additional stops for 2NE1’s ongoing WELCOME BACK tour. On February 1, 2025, the legendary girl group will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to captivate fans with an electrifying concert.

Next, on February 15 and 16, they are set to visit Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The quartet has also added Macao concerts on February 22 and 23.

Check out the new announcement here:

On this day, YG Entertainment also announced that all of their previously announced concerts have been sold out already. They are now getting ready to visit many cities across Asia. The first on the list is in Manila, Philippines, where 2NE1 will hold their WELCOME BACK concerts on November 16 and 17.

From there, they will fly to Jakarta, Indonesia, to meet fans on November 22 and 23. Next, they are scheduled to visit Hong Kong on December 28 and Singapore on December 21 and 22. Aside from these cities, they will also be holding concerts in Japan’s Kobe and Tokyo in November and December.

Wrapping up their 2024, they will kickstart their 2025 schedule with concerts in Bangkok on January 25 and 26. Next, they will visit Taipei on February 8 and 9. Then, they will start meeting fans in the additional cities announced today.

Meanwhile, the WELCOME BACK tour marks a significant moment in 2NE1’s legendary career. The group disbanded in 2016 and returned to the stage almost over 6 years later at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2022 to perform one of their all-time hits, I Am The Best.

Now that the group reunited again 2 years later through this 2024-25 tour, fans are eagerly waiting for some good news—that is, an album or a new song from 2NE1. However, for now, nothing as such has been confirmed or hinted at.

