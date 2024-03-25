Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In have been confirmed to be dating by the former’s agency, according to a South Korean news outlet. Lee Chae Min’s agency, Gold Medalist, has responded to the dating rumors surrounding both actors’ romantic involvement and has confirmed the news on a media platform. The agency has further said that the two are getting to know each other and requests fans to support them through this journey.

Lee Chae Min's agency confirms his dating news with Ryu Da In

On March 25, 2024, a press agency reported the news of Lee Cahe Min and Ryu Da In dating, confirmed by the former’s agency, Gold Medalist. The rumors of the two emerged following the couple’s sighting in Seoul’s Jongno-Gu district. They both were seen walking with each other, where Lee Chae Min was holding Ryu Da Im’s bag and Ryu Da In was wearing Lee Chae Min’s jacket. The spotting sparked rumors in the community, leading to the agency confirming the news.

The couple has also uploaded images on their personal Instagram profiles wearing the same clothes seen in the video. However, Ryu Da In has yet to respond to the rumors of the actors and is currently checking the facts. The actors previously worked with each other in the popular K-drama Crash Course in Romance in 2023. The show starred Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in the lead roles and went on to become one of the highest-rated K-dramas at the time of release.

More about Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In

Lee Chae Min, the up-and-coming actor, started his career with the series High Class in 2021. He went on to star in shows such as Love All Play in 2022 and Crash Course in Romance in 2023. However, he is most known for his role in the 2023 K-drama, See You in My 19th Life, starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun in the lead roles. He also hosted MBC’s Music Show with IVE’s Wonyoung and LE SEEFRAFIM’s Hong Eunchae. Moreover, he will also be starring as the main lead in the upcoming series Hierarchy and I Believe You.

Ryu Da In, on the other hand, has worked in the show 18 Again, apart from Crash Course in Romance. She has showcased her immense talent in the series Pyramid Game. Further news of her upcoming activities will be announced soon.