Bridgeton Alum Calls Out People From Entertainment Industry

Bridgerton, a Regency romance television series alum, Charithra Chandra, spoke to Deadline ahead of her debut play, West End, saying that she has never thought of herself as a role model, but several young girls follow her on social media, so there is a sense of responsibility. She also called out people in the Hollywood industry for pitting people of colour against each other. This is not the first incident where something like this has happened.

Bridgerton Star calls out the entertainment industry

Chandran spoke about how the mentality of pitting people of color against one another is intentionally cultivated by industry gatekeepers. She added that we’re all so focused on fighting our own battles that we forget the fact that people are trying to oppress us. The oppressors think that there’s only one seat at the table, but what people of color are doing is pulling up more chairs.

This is not the first time the actress has taken a stand for colorism and diversity. She feels that she has to represent her community despite being just an individual and she takes this responsibility very seriously.

As mentioned in the introduction, there are other stars like Monkey Man star Dev Patel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, and Aubrey Plaza who have also spoken about how there is less space for people of color in Hollywood. As for Charithra, she was first seen on screens in a spy series, Alex Rider, which was streamed on Prime Video, and then the actress made a place for herself after Bridgerton, where she played the sister of Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma. Currently, a lot of projects are in the making for the actress, and the one she is particularly excited about is Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon in the West End.

Charithra’s upcoming projects

The 27-year-old actress was born in Scotland to a Tamil family and is currently working on her production debut, Song of the Sun God, which will be a TV series in which she is the lead. As for theater, Chandran mentioned that acting in theatre has been the most fun she has had. It takes me back to the days performing at Oxford University, she added.

The one-woman Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a story of grief that revolves around the actress’ witty teen characters whose sister died in a darkly comic accident. The play is based on Rosie Day’s one-woman show of the same name and their team has partnered with a mental health charity too. The tickets for the play, which will end on Sunday, start at £15 ($18.80), which is a cheap price tag for West End. Chandran informed the audience that this was a conscious choice so that the play could attract a wider and more diverse audience.

