Met Gala 2024: Date, Time, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

Met Gala 2024 is just around the corner, and the fans have gotten excited to watch their favorite celebrities all dressed up and pose in front of the cameras. With the ceremony opening on May 6, Vogue will host the event for the fourth consecutive year.

Legendary performers from a variety of genres are anticipated to attend the ceremony, which will be hosted by Gwendoline Christie. The celebrities will be dressed in accordance with the gala's theme. Christie is popularly known for her character in Game of Thrones.

When and where to stream the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala will be available online on various streaming platforms. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and viewers can log in to YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook to catch live updates from the venue.

According to a Vogue report, this year's ceremony will celebrate the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, and hence, the theme of the gala will revolve around it.

Meanwhile, the event will be hosted by major names in the industry, including La La Anthony and Ashley Graham, who will join Christie on the red carpet. Emma Chamberlain is also said to grab the mic at the ceremony to interview the big star of the night.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2024?

The theme of the Met Gala 2024 is said to revolve around Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the dress code will be The Garden of Time. The code is adapted from a short story by J.G. Ballard in 1962.

The most recent spring collection from the Costume Institute, which will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2, 2024, serves as the inspiration for the theme of the gala. The exhibition will showcase 250 outfits from the collection, while a few pieces will be displayed from the rare collection, which the public won’t have viewed before.

The public will be able to view the collection through animation techniques like computer-generated imagery and artificial intelligence, making this exhibition unlike any other.

Who will co-chair the Met Gala this year?

This year's Met Gala will be co-chaired by celebrities including Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Meanwhile, the honorary chairs of the evening are TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Jonathan Anderson.

