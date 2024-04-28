Kate Hudson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Father

Oscar-nominated actor and singer Kate Hudson will appear on CBS Sunday Morning, and the show has released a short snippet from the interview where the 45-year-old actress speaks about how she still doesn’t have much of a relationship with her biological father, Bill Hudson. Her father is a musician and an actor who was infamous for his 1970s group, The Hudson Brothers.

Kate talks about her ‘daddy issues’

In the preview of the show, CBS News Sunday Morning, which will broadcast on Sunday, we can see Kate Hudson talking about the current relationship status she has with her biological father. To which the actress said she doesn’t really have one, but it is warming up a bit. She also added that she has no expectations from Bill and just wants him to be happy.

When Kate was a toddler, Bill Hudson and Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn, got separated, which led to Kate being estranged from her father. The two were married from 1976 to 1982. After Bill and Goldie got divorced, she started dating her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, in 1983, and the duo raised Kate and Oliver alongside Kurt's sons, Boston and Wyatt Russell.

The brother-sister duo, Kate and Oliver, have never been shy while speaking about their relationship with their father and have openly shared how they were estranged from Bill for a long period of time. In 2018, Oliver also came forward and spoke about how his biological father had reached out to him for the first time in years.

Kate’s upcoming debut album: Here is all we know!!

The fans are super excited for Kate, who is releasing her debut album, Glorious, on May 17. In one of her interviews last year, Hudson mentioned how she avoided entering the world of music because of her complicated relationship with her father. She had once said that music is the one connection she has to him, and if she failed at it, it would break her, and she wasn’t ready for that. Nevertheless, it seems like the actress is now ready and has announced her album release on May 17.

While speaking to Tracy Smith, Kate said that there were people in her life who told her not to pursue releasing songs as they have been written and recorded as time has passed and that she is old now. Hudson added that she did mull over that for a while after; for her, it wasn’t about performing but more about wanting to write music. So she didn’t care about what other people said, and here we are a month away from her album release.

