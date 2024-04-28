Salman Khan House Firing Case: After issuing lookout circular, Mumbai Police invokes stringent MCOCA against accused

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Salman Khan’s house firing case is taking a new turn with every passing day. Earlier, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Mumbai police against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Now, a news agency reported that the cops have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. Read on for more details.

Do Mumbai police invoke MCOCA in Salman Khan’s firing case?

After two alleged accused opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai, several teams got active to investigate the matter. According to ANI, the Mumbai police have now booked the two arrested shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, and the two alleged arms suppliers, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“All accused have been booked under Sections 3(1)(2), 3(1)(3), and 3(1)(4) of MCOCA,” the cops told the agency.

The developments in Salman Khan’s firing case

After getting hold of the shooters and the firearms suppliers, the cops also unearthed a gun and live cartridges disposed of in the Tapi River in Gujarat. Additionally, the footprints of Vicky were also spotted as they were trying to flee Mumbai to Gujarat's Bhuj.

The Delhi crime branch officials also interrogated Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta for nearly three hours regarding the case, and their custody was extended from April 25 to April 29. On the other hand, the Esplanade Court in Mumbai has sent both arms suppliers to Mumbai Crime Branch custody until April 30, reported ANI.

After the firing at his house, the Tiger 3 star was spotted in Dubai to attend an event. He also recently made a dashing entry at the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. On April 25, he attended the premiere of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s movie Ruslaan in Mumbai.

