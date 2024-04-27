Is Cody Rhodes Injured After Friday Night SmackDown Match With Carmelo Hayes? Find Out

In a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown last night, fans witnessed the first round of the WWE Draft, where both Raw and SmackDown picked a superstar for each other; the Blue Brand picked former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

At the main event of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes squared off against Carmelo Hayes; during the match, Cody Rhodes scared fans when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder while attempting a springboard Cody Cutter.

Cody Rhodes and Carmelo Hayes decided to perform a springboard move and were trying to collide in the air. The move got botched, and Carmelo and Cody landed on the canvas, but The American Nightmare landed awkwardly on his shoulder, which looked scary. Fans are still concerned about Cody Rhodes's health and are asking if the WWE Undisputed Champion is injured.

Cody Rhodes indirectly informed fans that he is not injured; a fan's comment under Cody Rhodes's post asked him about his shoulder after a scary bump he took on Friday Night SmackDown, and the fan asked, "So that shoulder is good, right?" Cody Rhodes liked the post, immediately informing fans that he was not injured after the scary incident.

WWE Draft Result SmackDown

WWE conducted the first round of the WWE Draft on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown selected multiple superstars for their brands. Here is the list of WWE superstars each brand picked. The next round of the WWE Draft will occur on Monday Night Raw's next episode.

Raw:

1. Jey Uso

2. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

3. Bron Breakker

4. Liv Morgan

5. Ricochet

6. Sheamus

7. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

8. Kiana James

SmackDown:

1. Bianca Belair

2. Carmelo Hayes

3. Randy Orton

4. Nia Jax

5. LA Knight

6. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)

7. AJ Styles

8. Andrade

