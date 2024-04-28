Doja Cat's Bold Statement: Keep Your Kids at Home, My Music is Rated R

Doja Cat is pretty fired up about parents who dare to bring their kids to her concerts only to gripe about the content. I mean, come on, she's got a track called Wet Vagina in her repertoire, for crying out loud!

On Friday, Doja let loose with some colorful language, calling out adults who seemingly can't manage to find a babysitter. While it's not entirely clear what triggered her tirade, her recent Coachella gigs seem to back up her frustration.

Now, while some might see this as just a clever marketing tactic for her upcoming Scarlet tour in Europe this summer, Doja's anger seems pretty genuine. I mean, you're bound to stir up some controversy when you start referring to people's kids as 'mistakes', right? She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to ask parents to keep their children at home when they attend her concert because her music isn't for kids.

Doja Cat really went all out at Coachella, strutting her stuff across a muddy stage in nothing but lingerie. And she didn't hold back on the bumping and grinding, with cameras and front-row fans getting quite the eyeful. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Real Happened': The Traitors Season 2 Star CT Tamburello Opens Up About Showmance With Phaedra Parks

Doja Cat's Other Controversies

This is not the first controversy that Doja Cat has been involved in. She faced criticism in 2023 after referring to her supporters as wretched. Doja Cat earlier found herself in hot water after clapping back at criticism about her personal life, using some choice words and dismissing her followers' concerns. This sparked a massive backlash, with nearly 400,000 fans hitting that unfollow button on Instagram alone, dealing a blow to her social media presence.

Advertisement

The drama began when photos of Doja Cat and J. Cyrus together started circulating online, leading to accusations against Cyrus of grooming and misconduct, referencing past Twitch posts. In response, Doja blocked some followers and posted a sassy comment on Instagram, basically saying she couldn't care less about their opinions and bidding farewell to what she called "miserable h**s."

ALSO READ: Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 Spoilers Out: Nagumo To Get Fatally Injured; Discover The DEETS Here

But the controversy didn't stop there. Doja went on to make more controversial posts on Threads, dissing her fans and telling them to get jobs, and even dissing their nickname, kittenz or kittens. She seemed pretty annoyed that they'd label themselves without her permission.

All this drama took a toll on her follower count, with over 566,040 unfollows on Instagram alone in the past month, according to Social Blade. And despite the backlash, Doja hasn't bothered to apologize for any of it.

Now, her former fans are airing their grievances online, leading to some pretty heated debates. It's like a cat-and-dog fight out there, and things are still tense as the controversy rages on.

ALSO READ: undefined