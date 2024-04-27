Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs’ opening round against the Miami Heat, where they stand as strong 9-point favorites. The game anticipates a 203-point over/under.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Heat Tonight?

Jayson Tatum is ready to confront the Heat he has racked up 26.9 points throughout the season and 25.5 points in the playoffs. Brown matches him closely with an average of 23.0 points for the season and 25.0 points for the playoffs.

In Game 2, the Celtics did not exploit home court or the absence of Jimmy Butler from the Heat team. They fell short, scoring only 18 points in the third quarter, which marked a stark contrast to their 20-point victory in Game 1.

Wednesday’s second half saw the hosts managing a field shot percentage of just 39.4%, as Miami outshot them at the TD Garden.

Kristaps Por struggled, registering zero shots in four attempts and a mere two rebounds in the last 24 minutes of the game.

Ending with only six points from 1-for-9 shooting, Porzingis' performance paled in comparison to his 17 points from 7-for-13 shooting, including four three-pointers, in Game 1.

However, Boston’s edge lies in its finishing position 18 games ahead of the Heat this season. This should instill confidence in the Celtics team.

Porzingis' enhanced gameplay in contrast to his mere eight points from 1-for-9 shooting, including 0 for 4 deep in Game 2 will bolster Boston's prospects. Over the season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points with an effective field-goal percentage of 58.9%, when considering both 2-pointers and 3-pointers.

In the two postseason games, Boston has seen a field shot percentage of 46.9%, averaging 38 field goals per home game.

They’ve also shot from the three-point range at 42%, which averages to 17 threes per night. However, they managed only 12 in Game 2 a noticeable drop from their regular season’s average of 16.5 a game.

Defensively, the Celtics allowed an average of 102.5 points in the first two games of this series, alongside an average of 7.5 steals and seven blocks. Jayson Tatum has been instrumental, contributing an average of 25.5 points per game at 44.7% shooting in the postseason.

Having averaged 3.1 threes per regular season game, Tatum managed just three in the first two games.

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 22 games versus the Heat in his career

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22 games versus the Heat in his career

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSUN

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Luke Kornet

Miami Heat

Out

Jimmy Butler

Terry Rozier

Josh Richardson

