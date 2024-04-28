Lily Gladstone REVEALS Being Rattled By Her Scene Partners On Hulu Series Under The Bridge

Known for her role with Leonard DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone revealed that she was frightened by her scene partners during Under the Bridge filming. In conversation with People Magazine, Gladstone shared that some young actors who were present on the sets to play the characters of Reena’s friends left her terrified because they were too good in the scene.

The Hulu series, starring Riley Keough and the Golden Globe-winning actress, revolves around the story of Reena Virk, who was killed by her acquaintances at the age of 14.

What did Lily Gladstone say about her scene partners?

The Oscar-nominated actress shared in her interview that she wasn’t as terrified to share the screen with DiCaprio and Robert De Niro as she was to work with the young artists. Gladstone said, "Each one of those kids when I was blessed enough to be in the scenes with them, they upped my performance.”

The Fancy Dance actress continued, "Walking out of working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the scene partners that have terrified me the most in the last couple of years have been these kids because they're so good. They don't lie." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Riley Keough, who plays the lead in the series, also revealed her experience working with the teen. Presley’s daughter said, "And you can tell these kids—who are all actors and want to be actors and have been studying it—they've grown up watching some really incredible performances.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Did Lily Gladstone Come Onboard With Riley Keough For True Crime Drama Series Based On Reena Virk? Find Out

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough praised each other while working together

Lily Gladstone and Keough shared good words for each other while working together on Under the Bridge. Gladstone earlier revealed that the reason she signed up to act in the crime drama series was because of Riley. The actress also disclosed that she connected with Keough first on social media in 2018.

Riley, too, praised Gladstone for being a wonderful person to work with. The Zola actress said, "Lily's the kindest, most gentle, sweetest soul, so she's very easy to work with when you have scenes that are heavy.”

On the same lines, she continued, "And I just love watching actors so much, and it's just such a joy, and when you're a fan of someone, and then you get to work with them and watch them perform, it's just like... Even if the material is heavy, it's such a beautiful thing to experience it when you perform with someone that you're a fan of."

New episodes of Under the Bridge are dropped on Wednesdays on Hulu.

ALSO READ: 'Feeling The Love': Lily Gladstone Reflects On Emotional Experience Of Oscars 2024 Despite Losing Best Actress Award To Emma Stone