Crash starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae confirms OTT release; Details inside

Crash is a much-anticipated drama starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young and Heo Sung Tae. The drama is surrounded by a lot of hype because of its mystery comedy plot and thrilling road and car chase sequences. The project has been directed by Park Joon Woo who is also known for Taxi Driver and Doctor Detective. Crash will be streaming on the OTT platform from May 13.

Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young and Heo Sung Tae try to solve road crimes together

On April 2, Disney+ confirmed that Crash would be streaming on the OTT platform. They also released the teaser and the poster for the upcoming drama. Crash is an exciting mystery comedy surrounding road crime investigations. Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul and Choi Moon Hee take on the main roles.

More about Crash

Crash tells the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation team which investigates various road and traffic crimes. Cha Yeon Ho is a rational person from KAIST, and Min So Hee is a talented traffic officer with cool judgment and sensitivity. They team up and try to uncover the truth behind mysterious road crimes.

The drama has been directed by Park Joon Woo. He has also worked on the hit projects Taxi Driver and Doctor Detective.

Lee Min Ki is known for his roles in dramas like Because This is My First Life, My Liberation Notes and more. Kwak Sun Young has previously worked on Brain Works and Inspector Koo. Heo Sung Tae is a popular actor and has appeared in various K-dramas including Squid Game, Big Bet, Beyond Evil and more.

