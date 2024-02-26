Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae are confirmed as part of the star-studded cast list for the anticipated K-drama, Crash. The new series follows the TCI, which is, Traffic Crime Investigation, which investigates crimes that are committed on the road and much more. Many more actors have joined the cast ensemble for the show and will be appearing in different roles throughout.

Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae join the Crash cast ensemble

On February 26, 2023, it was announced that the upcoming K-drama series Crash will star Lee Min Ki in the lead role, who has previously worked in shows like Because This is My First Life, Behind Your Touch, and more. Kwak Sun Young will also be joining him, who is best known for her roles in series such as Encounter and Brain Works. Heo Sung Tae, the famed villain from Squid Games, will also be appearing in the show in a brand new role.

The series is directed by Park Joon Woo, who created the hit K-drama Taxi Driver in 2021. Known for creating realistic depictions of crimes, the show is expected to showcase similar scenarios but with a slightly different and fresh concept. The script of the show is written by Park Joon Woo, who previously worked on Triple. Moreover, the series is planned by KT Studio and produced by Ace Story. Lee Ho Cheol and Moon Hee have also been confirmed to be appearing alongside the main cast.

Advertisement

Crash plot and character details

The plot of the show will follow car crimes like insurance fraud, reckless driving, the inability to follow basic traffic rules, and more. However, it will also showcase more intense and serious crimes, such as attempted violence and murder, that happen on the road. Crash is the first K-drama that will focus on traffic crimes and road rash incidents that have deeper conspiracies than they seem on the exterior.

Lee Min Ki takes on the role of Cha Yeon Ho, the new director of TCI, who is extremely intelligent. Being a KAIST graduate, Cha Yeon Ho is an expert at investigating traffic crimes, and he uses his mathematician skills to accurately stimulate past incidents and recreate any situation to find out how an accident occurred.

Advertisement

Cha Yeon Ho is supported by Min So Hee, played by Kwak Sun Young, who is an ace detective and can figure out the deep intricacies of a possible crime. Heo Sung Tae, as Jung Chae Man, has an important role to play as he serves as the team leader, focuses on the loopholes within the department, and works towards improving them.

The series is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes and will premiere on May 6, 2024. Moreover, the show will be released in the Monday and Tuesday slots on the ENA Network. Each episode is expected to have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.