Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran and Seo Hyun Woo set to lead Unlocked director's upcoming thriller film Wall to Wall

Wall to Wall is a much-awaited psychological thriller film which is being directed by Kim Tae Joon who also worked on the hit film Unlocked. Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran and Seo Hyun Woo will be leading the film. The film tells the story of a man who finally saves enough money to buy an apartment. But things start becoming strange when he starts hearing mysterious noises from the neighbouring floors.

Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran and Seo Hyun Woo to lead director Kim Tae Joon's film Wall to Wall

On April 22, Netflix confirmed that Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran and Seo Hyun Woo will be the main cast of the upcoming thriller film Wall to Wall. Anticipation runs high as the celebrated actors will be coming together for this thrilling and exciting plot.

More about Wall to Wall

Wall to Wall is set to premiere soon and will be streaming on Netflix. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kang Ha Neul is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Midnight Runners, Love Reset, Moon Lovers and many more. He will be taking on the role of Woo Seong who tries to buy an apartment and in the process, uses up all his finances. After he achieves what he wants, he is disturbed by the high-interest payments and the noisy neighbors.

Advertisement

Yeom Hye Ran is a multidimensional actor who has impressed with her roles in The Glory, Uncanny Counter, When the Camellia Blooms and more. She will be playing Eun Hwa who is a resident representative who tries to maintain order in the building.

Seo Hyun Woo who is known for My Name is Loh Kiwan and Decision to Leave will be appearing as Jin Ho in the film. Jin Ho is Woo Seong's neighbor and tries to find the source of the noise along with him.

Wall to Wall is written and directed by Kim Tae Joon who is known for the hit 2023 film Uncloked.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Following Trailer: Shin Hye Sun mysteriously goes missing and Byun Yo Han tries to clear his name in upcoming film