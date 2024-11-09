Did Road To Kingdom: ACE OF ACE producer Jo Woo Ri hint at ONEUS' possible military enlistment in 2025? Know here

ONEUS fans may be in for an emotional year in 2025, according to a recent interview with Road To Kingdom: ACE OF ACE producer Jo Woo Ri. During the interview, Jo Woo Ri hinted that the boy group, which debuted in 2019, could be gearing up for their military enlistments as soon as next year. The news comes as a surprise, especially for fans who had not anticipated the group’s enlistment in the near future.

Jo Woo Ri revealed that the members of ONEUS are approaching their contract renewals and would likely enlist in 2025, which aligns with the ages of the group’s members. Seoho, the oldest member of ONEUS, born in 1996, would be among the first to start his military service, as many of his peers in the entertainment industry have already begun their enlistments. However, the statement also raised speculation about the rest of the group, including Xion, who was born in 2000.

While Jo Woo Ri did not explicitly confirm whether all the members would enlist together, her words, “members of ONEUS are approaching contract renewals and will also enlist in the military next year,” hinted that the group might take a synchronized approach, similar to ONF, which enlisted as a unit.

This has led fans to believe that 2025 could mark the start of ONEUS’ collective military service. The idea of the group enlisting at the same time could offer some advantages, such as ensuring the group can return together after fulfilling their duties.

The news of ONEUS’ potential enlistment comes on the heels of their participation in Road To Kingdom: ACE OF ACE, where they made a significant impact, finishing second in the competition. The group’s appearance on the show was largely driven by Keonhee, who expressed a strong desire to join the program and convinced his fellow members to take part.

As ONEUS continues to grow in popularity, their potential enlistment could mark a bittersweet moment for their fans, who will have to wait for their return. However, many fans are hopeful that ONEUS will continue to shine in the years leading up to their military service and will return stronger than ever once their enlistments are complete.

