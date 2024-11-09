CRAVITY lifts trophy at Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE, bag 100 million KRW prize money; Know top 5 rank holders

In an electrifying finale on November 7, CRAVITY emerged victorious at the Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE, clinching first place after a fiercely contested battle with other top-tier K-pop groups. The competition, which showed incredible talent and dynamic performances, culminated in a dramatic final round, where CRAVITY proved their dedication and skill, securing the top spot and winning 100 million KRW (approximately 72,300 USD) in prize money.

During their heartfelt winning speech, CRAVITY’s leader Serim expressed his immense pride in his team, saying, “I am so proud and grateful to the members.” Wonjin, visibly moved, extended his gratitude to both the fans; LUVITY, and the fellow performing groups, recognizing the intense pressure they felt heading into the finale. “At the beginning, we heard phrases like, ‘Isn’t CRAVITY going to win, anyway?’ It was honestly a big burden. We really wanted to prove ourselves,” he explained.

“We worked really hard because we wanted to protect the team that is CRAVITY for a long time to come.” The group’s perseverance paid off as they triumphed, leaving a message of hope for their fans and fellow competitors, encouraging everyone to continue supporting all the groups in their future endeavors.

For their hard-fought victory, CRAVITY will also be joining the star-studded lineup for KCON 2025, further cementing their place in the K-pop scene.

The top five rankings of ACE OF ACE are as follows:

CRAVITY, who got crowned champions with a stellar journey. ONEUS, who captivating audience with their vampire-themed performance, securing second place. 8TURN, the energetic and strong group, took the third place with their powerful hip-hop track. YOUNITE impressed with a song produced by leader Eunsang, finishing fourth. The CrewOne, formed by the combined talents of ATBO and JUST B, were placed fifth.

Other notable performers included TEMPEST and THE NEW SIX, who showed their unique talents but didn’t make it to the top five.

In a touching moment during the finale, the ACE OF ACE members and host SHINee’s Taemin treated the audience to a special dance stage, leaving fans in awe. This victory not only marks a milestone for CRAVITY but also signals an exciting future ahead for all the contestants.

