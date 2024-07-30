EXID's Hani's psychiatrist fiancé Yang Jae Woong apologizes to family of patient who passed away under his care

EXID’s Hani’s fiancé, Yang Jae Woong is under scrutiny following the death of a patient in his hospital. The family of the deceased sued the hospital for ignorance and using excessive amounts of medication on the patient. However, the psychiatrist has since issued an official apology to the family.

Yang Jae Woong apologizes to the patient's family who passed away

On July 29, 2024, Yang Jae Woong issued an official apology to a patient’s family who had recently passed away. Through his agency, Mystic Story, the elaborate apology letter stated that the medical staff and the director of WJin Hospital expressed profound sorrow over the incident that occurred during the hospitalization process. The director extends a heartfelt apology to the grieving family that has lost a loved one.

Yang Jae Woong emphasizes that the incident, which took place at the hospital he oversees, is being taken very seriously. As the director, he assures that the hospital will fully cooperate with external organizations in the ongoing investigation, including providing CCTV footage and the patient’s medical chart.

Yang Jae Woong has been in a public relationship with EXID's Hani and has announced their marriage in September 2024.

Details surrounding Yang Jae Woong's patient death incident

The South Korean media outlet, SBS, reported that a woman in her 30s died in May at a mental hospital in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Do. The family revealed that she had been hospitalized for treatment but passed away under troubling circumstances. She had been admitted 17 days prior for addiction treatment related to diet drugs containing narcotics.

The CCTV footage from the hospital shows that the patient, who was in a single room, repeatedly knocked on the door and asked for help due to abdominal pain. Despite her pleas, a nurse and a doctor administered medication and restrained her to the bed. An hour later, they released her after noting no immediate reaction.

When the patient lost consciousness, the medical staff attempted CPR and body massage, but she ultimately passed away. The cause of death is believed to be intestinal pseudo-obstruction.

The bereaved family has expressed outrage over the hospital’s handling of the situation and has sued the institution. They accuse the hospital of administering excessive amounts of sleeping pills with a lethal dose of stabilizers found in her blood according to the National Forensic Service’s autopsy. Additionally, they have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission. The police have already booked the hospital director and staff for investigation.

