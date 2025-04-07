The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: Who Survives in Chaotic Finale? Find Out

The White Lotus Season 3 concluded with its highly awaited finale, Amor Fati, and the body count everyone was guessing about is finally known. Even though the threatening gunshots that were previewed in the season premiere were feared, almost every main character survived.

The season concluded with dramatic emotional showdowns, shocking betrayals, and a close call for one of them that left viewers on pins and needles. Here's what happened to each character after the debacle.

Let's take a look at The White Lotus Season 3 characters who lived through the deadly conclusion filmed in some of the most scenic locations in Thailand.

Belinda and Zion, the mother and son, both lived. In a stunning twist, Belinda was able to get a $5 million wire transfer from Greg in return for quiet about Tanya. The arrangement radically changed her life.

The Ratliff Family survived the finale. In one of the darkest subplots, Tim planned to poison the entire family by using poison from a deadly fruit tree. He made Pina Coladas laced with the poison ingredient but then changed his mind at the very last moment.

The youngest son, Lochlan, did ingest a remaining portion the next morning by accident. After falling, throwing up in the pool, and scaring the life out of his father, he somehow managed to recover miraculously—scaring the family but leaving it intact.

Never showing up at the resort, Frank was completely left out of the violent activities and remained untouched.

Gaitok was the one who actually shot Rick. Having grabbed an arm after Sritala goaded him on, Gaitok ran Rick down at the latter's urging and put him out of his misery with a fatal bullet. After this, Gaitok got himself a promotion and was added to Sritala's security.

Meanwhile, Laurie, Kate, and Jaclyn, the three old friends, came out physically intact, though subjected to emotional battles on their last night.

Fabian, caught close to the firing, tumbled into a pond in shock but recovered unharmed soon enough.

Pornchai, Mook, and Greg - the three managed to survive uneventfully. Greg, however, bid goodbye to $5 million to keep Belinda's mouth shut.

The White Lotus Season 3 subverted expectations by offering a psychologically thrilling and deadly finale—in which most of the characters are left alive but profoundly transformed.

