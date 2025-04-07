Who Was Jay North? Find Out as Dennis the Menace Star Dies at 73

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Jay North, a widely loved actor, recently passed away at the age of 73. His death was confirmed by Laurie Jacobson, a close friend of the late actor for over 30 years. North passed away on April 6, 2025, due to colorectal cancer at his home in Lake Butler, Florida.

For those who may not know, North was best known for portraying the character of Dennis Mitchell during his younger years. From 1959 to 1963, he played the role of the mischievous, towheaded young boy on the popular CBS sitcom Dennis the Menace.

The character in question was known for roaming around the neighborhood in a striped shirt and overalls. Often accompanied by his friends, Dennis Mitchell frequently found himself causing trouble for his neighbors. One character he constantly pestered was a retiree named George Wilson, played by Joseph Kearns.

Herbert Anderson portrayed Dennis’s father, while Gloria Henry played his mother.

During a 1993 interview with The Los Angeles Daily News, Jay North revealed that he was abused by his aunt and uncle, who accompanied him on set as his caretakers while his single mother worked full-time.

Jay North stated that his caretakers had abused him both physically and emotionally. “If it took me more than one or two takes, I would be threatened and then whacked,” he recalled.

The late actor, whose full name was Jay Waverly North Jr., was born on August 3, 1951, in Los Angeles, where he also grew up.

Jay North began acting at the age of 5.

