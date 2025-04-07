WATCH: Anupam Kher unveils first look of directorial debut Tanvi The Great; fans call it 'magical'

In March last year, Anupam Kher revealed he would be directing a new film called Tanvi: The Great. By August, he added to the excitement by announcing his collaboration with Iain Glen, best known for playing Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones. Now, the veteran actor has unveiled the first look of the film, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. Fans are already swept away, calling it nothing short of ‘magical.’

Taking to Instagram on April 7, Anupam Kher unveiled the first glimpse of Tanvi: The Great, introducing audiences to the film’s enigmatic central character. The teaser opens with a young girl Tanvi whose presence is pure magic.

With eyes full of dreams and a heart seemingly brimming with hope and kindness, she radiates an innocence that feels both pure and powerful. The clips also hint at something deeper she carries within her.

Anupam Kher shared the first look of Tanvi: The Great with a deeply personal message, revealing that the journey of this film began nearly four years ago. He shared that what started as a vision gradually evolved into a beautiful project that took years to write and bring to screen. Now, he’s ready to slowly unveil this cinematic labor of love to the world.

He added, “Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don’t know? What we know is that…Tanvi is different but no less!”

The teaser has left fans and celebs in awe, sparking a wave of heartfelt reactions. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, “Goose bumps. Speechless. It symbolizes victory, belief , confidence , purity, love, goodness , calmness, and achievement. All the best, Kher Sahab .” Singer Shaan added, “so subtle and yet sublime …”

A user shared, “Cannot wait to witness this magic that you have created,” while another said, “Beautiful teaser, can’t wait.” Compliments poured in like, “Awesome lighting! Heartiest congratulations,” “Looking beautiful,” and “This is as tender as the love with which this film was made!”

Another fan expressed, “The teaser looks so beautiful! Well done; can't wait to watch the film.” With comments like “Loved the first look. We can’t wait,” and “Superrrb Sirrr!! Super excited and cnt to wait Tanvi on the BIG Screen!”—the buzz around the film is undeniable. One more fan wrote, “@anupampkher ….Looks so fresh with positive vibes …. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this kind of movie.”

Tanvi: The Great is helmed by Anupam Kher and its musical score is crafted by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani. The project is a collaboration between Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC (National Film Development Corporation). While the first look has already generated immense buzz, the official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

