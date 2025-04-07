61st Baeksang Arts Awards Snubs: Park Shin Hye for The Judge from Hell, Jisung for Connection, Love in the Big City, and more

The prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards is to be back with its 61st edition. On April 7, the nominations for all the categories, including best actor/actress, best drama and best supporting cast, were announced. However, a large group of fans have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding their favourites missing a spot in the nominee lists, even after being eligible candidates for the same. The snub that has been making the most buzz currently is Park Shin Hye's.

Advertisement

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards considered OTT programs and films that aired or were released between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025 eligible for nominations. However, even after meeting the eligibility criteria, Park Shin Hye's name was omitted from the best actress list, disappointing masses. Her latest role as a savage yet kind-hearted devil Kang Bit Na in The Judge from Hell received immense love and acclaim from fans and critics alike. Fans have questioned the award show's objectivity due to her not finding a place in the best actress list and the drama not being part of best drama nominations.

Fans considered it the biggest Baeksang snub of all time. Besides her, they also expected Park Eun Bin in the list for her role as a crazy but talented doctor in the ongoing drama Hyper Knife. Even though the plot felt short of the hype it received, the actress kept generating buzz with her natural acting. According to some viewers, Lim Ji Yeon also deserved a place among the best actress nominees. She impressed with the apt portrayal of Goo Deok in The Tale of Lady Ok. Fans were not happy with the actor's nominations as well.

Advertisement

As per them, Jisung was a deserving candidate for the award, due to his amazing performance in Connection. He took on the role of Jang Jae Kyung, a dedicated narcotics detective, who eventually becomes addicted himself. They also expected Nam Yoon Su from Love in the Big City to be a part of the list. He stunned all by depicting the emotional struggles of an individual, who navigates several romantic relationships, but ultimately is left all alone. Even the drama was eligible to bag a nomination, for its depiction of a lesser-known side of homosexual relationships.

ALSO READ: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Full Nominations List: IU up for Best Actress, Byeon Woo Seok earns nod for Lovely Runner role, and more