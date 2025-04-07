Sikandar 2nd Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan's movie barely nets Rs 9 crore; drops 64 percent from opening day

Salman Khan’s latest action entertainer, Sikandar, was recently released in theatres on the occasion of Eid. It marks the actor’s first collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss and actress Rashmika Mandanna. While the film was released with huge expectations, its run showed severe underperformance.

Sikandar’s 2nd Weekend Box Office Performance

Sikandar recently raced past the 2nd weekend of its release in a very weak position at the box office. Its 2nd weekend total stands at Rs 9 crore India nett only, a poor 3-day total for a Salman Khan film. In its past weekend, the Friday and Saturday collection for the film stood at Rs 2.75 crore each with no difference. Meanwhile, its 2nd Sunday saw a weekend jump to Rs 3.5 crore.

A week ago, Sikandar had opened on a very average note of Rs 25 crore India nett. While it was pretty low for a Sunday release, the film did hold on to that note on the coming Eid holiday. As of its 2nd weekend nett collection, this Salman Khan film has seen a huge drop of 64% at the box office compared to its opening day.

Lifetime India Nett Expectations from Sikandar

The 8-day total for this A.R. Murugadoss's directorial stands at Rs 92.75 crore. While its struggle on the box office is clear, Sikandar is seeming to catch up to the Rs 100 crore mark and become the 18th Salman Khan film to enter the club. Initially, the trade expected this Salman Khan film to cross the Rs 200 crore club, but it doesn't seem to be a possibility now.

The lifetime run of Sikandar is expected to wrap up around Rs 110 crore India nett, looking at the new box office competitor in the form of Sunny Deol’s Jaat. It is an upcoming Pan-India film featuring Sunny Deol in another mass action entertainer and hence expected to largely affect the currently running Salman Khan film.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Sikandar is currently running in theaters globally. It features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in the lead, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

