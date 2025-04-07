‘So embarrassing’: KISS OF LIFE under fire for past comments on black dancers amid cultural appropriation row

Rising fourth-generation K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE has come under intense scrutiny following a recent livestream event held to celebrate member Julie’s birthday. What was initially intended as a lighthearted, themed interaction with fans has instead sparked a broader debate on cultural appropriation and racial insensitivity in K-pop, particularly concerning Black culture.

The livestream, promoted with an ‘old-school hip hop vibes’ dress code, immediately raised eyebrows when the group appeared on screen wearing outfits and accessories reminiscent of historically stereotyped depictions of Black culture. Their wardrobe, which included oversized gold chains, bucket hats, and braided or cornrow-styled hair, was widely criticized by viewers for evoking harmful and outdated racial tropes. As the members danced to hip-hop tracks and attempted freestyle rapping, many fans and onlookers felt that the concept veered into offensive territory rather than a respectful homage.

What made matters worse was the perception that the group and their agency had failed to understand or consider the deeper implications of borrowing cultural aesthetics without acknowledging their significance or history. Social media platforms quickly became flooded with criticism, with netizens accusing the group of performative appreciation and exploiting Black culture for entertainment.

Fuel was added to the fire when a previous video clip of Julie began recirculating online. The clip, from the group’s Lose Yourself era, featured behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot for their track Get Loud, where the group worked with Black backup dancers flown in from the United States. In the footage, Julie commented, “For the music video, the dancers actually came to Korea from the United States. We started the intro really cool, but our dancers really played a big role this time. They came, and within a short amount of time, they really did their best and acted cool with us.”

The original post read, "The girls made a bad joke, we apologize on behalf of the entire fandom, but they don't hate you, it was a bad joke." However, this attempt at an apology only seemed to escalate the situation. Many fans and netizens were left questioning why the OP were apologizing and, more importantly, why Black people were being treated as the subject of a 'bad joke.'

This response has sparked further outrage, with critics pointing out how it echoes the problematic attitude of saying "I have Black friends, so I can't be racist." The apology by a fan, instead of clearing the air, ended up highlighting the deeper issues of cultural sensitivity and awareness, leaving many to feel that the matter had not been adequately addressed.

Moreover, while some interpreted Julie’s words in the clip as a sign of genuine admiration and respect for the dancers and their contributions, others were less convinced. Critics argued that acknowledging collaboration is not the same as understanding and respecting cultural roots, especially when the group’s actions appear inconsistent with their words.

In response to the growing backlash, S2 Entertainment, the agency representing KISS OF LIFE, released a formal apology, acknowledging the hurt caused and promising to be more culturally aware in the future. Each of the group’s members, including Julie, also issued individual apologies, expressing regret for their lack of sensitivity and affirming their intent to learn and grow from the incident.

However, reactions to the apologies have been polarizing. While some fans have rallied behind the group, citing their sincerity and youth as reasons to offer forgiveness, others remain skeptical, calling for concrete steps beyond apologies, including diversity training, consultation with cultural experts, and a re-evaluation of future concepts to ensure they do not perpetuate stereotypes.

For KISS OF LIFE, this controversy may prove to be a turning point, both in terms of their image and how they approach cultural influences moving forward. Whether the group can regain trust and manage their way through the fallout remains to be seen.

