'Are you BTS? Maybe': Jungkook, Jimin's grocery store encounter with fan revisited in Are You Sure trailer; know what happened

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook will be starring in a brand new travel show titled Are You Sure which will be released soon. To create anticipation among fans, the trailer for the show has dropped which showcases the artists engaged in various fun activities. However, one moment that especially caught fans’ attention was when they both met a fan at a grocery show.

Fans recall adorable interaction between a fan and BTS' Jungkook and Jimin

The official trailer for the upcoming travel show starring BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook was released on July 30, 2024. In one of the instances from the snippet, both artists’ met a fan who asked Jungkook the question “Are you BTS?”, to which is replied, “Maybe”. The answer also made Jimin laugh out loud and it turned into a hilarious moment.

However, the netizens took it to social media platforms and recalled an ARMY sharing a similar story a year back. A fan wrote an elaborate post about encountering both Jungkook and Jimin. While she was working at a grocery store, two Asian men came in who resembled the artists and she gathered the courage to ask them.

After finally confirming their identity, she hesitantly asked for a picture but was not able to get one. However, Jimin made sure to give her an autograph and a hug before leaving.

The fan described the interaction as an extremely wholesome experience. Both the artists are as charming and polite as they appear to be on-screen. The adorable anecdote has now gone viral on social media platforms ahead of the show’s release.

More about the upcoming show Are You Sure?!

The upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! starring Jungkook and Jimin, will showcase the idols in various new places. The duo's adventure kicks off in the United States and then takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they'll partake in camping, canoeing, and road trips. A new teaser video, along with the official poster for the show, has been released.

The show will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

