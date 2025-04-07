Who is Sai Abhyankkar? Meet the singer who has bagged Allu Arjun-Atlee film and replaced AR Rahman in Suriya45 without a single release yet

Sai Abhyankkar has made his name in the music fraternity for quite some time now. The talented artist has delivered some chart-busting tracks already, besides getting roped in some hyped projects and films. He has predominantly worked for the Tamil film industry, delivering unmatched music.

Who is Sai Abhyankkar?

Sai Abhyankkar was born to renowned singers, Ekambaresh Lakshmi Narayanan a.k.a Tippu and Harini. He also has a sister named Sai Smriti, who is also an established singer.

Sai grew up in the Virugambakkam area of Chennai along with his family. He completed his high school from the DAV Group of Schools in the same city. He then pursued B.Tech in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli.

Sai Abhyankkar’s debut in music

The 20-year-old composer made his debut in 2024 when his independent single titled Katchi Sera which he composed for Think Indie, went viral across the globe in no time and was crowned as the most searched song of 2024 worldwide.

This was followed by the success of Sai Abhyankkar’s next viral independent track Aasa Kooda. The song was released the same year and starred Preity Mukundhan. It trended on social media with about 200 plus million views globally.

Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer in films

Right after the same day of Aasa Kooda’s success, Sai Abhyankkar signed his debut film project with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Benz. With this, he marked the third composer to enter the successful LCU.

Thereafter, he went on to replace renowned composer AR Rahman in the RJ Balaji-led upcoming project Suriya45, which stars Suriya in the lead.

In January 2025, he flagged off yet another music video titled Sithira Puthiri, which starred Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Sai Abhyankkar’s upcoming work

Fast forward to now, Sai Abhyankkar has yet again grabbed the spotlight after news of him joining another massive project has surfaced. Well, the young artist has been selected as the composer for Allu Arjun’s next project, directed by Atlee.

