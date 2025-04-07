Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli’s 2017 film Real climbs to No 4 spot on OTT charts amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is currently entangled in a complicated case and has become the focus of intense public scrutiny due to allegations involving an underage relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Amid this controversy, his 2017 film Real has unexpectedly resurfaced, gaining renewed attention and experiencing a hike in popularity on OTT platforms.

Despite its initial underperformance, Real has now resurfaced as a trending title. It recently climbed to 4th place on Netflix Korea’s Top 10 Movies and ranked 2nd on Coupang Play’s weekly list. Many speculate that the controversies surrounding Kim Soo Hyun have reignited public curiosity about the film.

Directed by Lee Ro Bae, also known as Lee Sa Rang (Kim Soo Hyun's cousin), Real was a highly anticipated film at the time of its release but received criticism for the script writing, performance, overexposure of skin, and lousy acting. Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli's Real is a dark, neo-noir action thriller that follows the story of Jang Tae Young (played by Kim Soo Hyun), a ruthless problem-solver in the criminal underworld who seeks to build a massive casino empire.

As he tries to rid himself of internal demons, a mysterious investor appears, leading to psychological twists, alternate realities, and a dangerous clash of identities. The film also starred the late actress Sulli (Choi Jin Ri), Sung Dong Il, Lee Sung Min, and Jo Woo Jin.

Further fueling the conversation, Sulli’s older brother publicly raised disturbing claims about her experience on set. He alleged that certain intimate scenes, including a n*de and bed scene with Kim Soo Hyun, were not originally in the script and questioned why Sulli was ‘pressured’ to perform them when a body double was supposedly available. "The contract explicitly included a clause outlining the scope of n*dity," GOLDMEDALIST quoted. "The late actress and her agency fully reviewed these materials before signing on for the film."

They also shared the written statement from Real's assistant director Kim Jung Ok and script supervisor Lee Joon Hyun, who were present for all scenes, including the bed scene, as proof.

In response, GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, clarified that the role of Song Yoo Hwa, played by Sulli, required the film to have n*de scenes and Sulli was aware of the explicit scenes. The agency stated that the decision to take on the role was made after a thorough review by Sulli and her management at the time.

Whatever the circumstances, Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli’s Real captured the audience's attention again after 8 years amid Kim Sae Ron's scandal.

