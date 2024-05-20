General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina's Emergency Lead to Sonny's Downfall?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing Monday, May 20, promises intense drama as Kristina Corinthos-Davis experiences a baby emergency, and Sonny Corinthos deals with the aftermath of a shocking incident. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks steps in to help Dex Heller, and other residents of Port Charles navigate their own tumultuous events.

Newlyweds Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) bask in the glow of their first night together as husband and wife. Amidst their joy, Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) seeks reconciliation with his son, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), apologizing for past grievances. Their heartfelt conversation marks a step toward mending their relationship.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) offers reassurance during a phone call, likely strategizing with Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) about an upcoming hearing in Albany. At General Hospital, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) confronts Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) in his hospital room. Suspicious of his self-inflicted wound, Anna remains vigilant, refusing to see Brennan as a victim and increasing his security to prevent an escape.

The heart of the episode revolves around Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi). Kristina, horrified by a violent confrontation involving her father and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), is left clutching her baby bump in distress. Blaze, aka Allison Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), rushes Kristina to the hospital, trying to keep her calm as they await a doctor's examination.

In another part of Port Charles, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) rescues Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), who has been severely beaten by Sonny. Insisting on taking him to General Hospital, Josslyn becomes his lifeline. Meanwhile, Jason contacts Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), urging her to come to the Metro Court. Carly learns about Sonny's violent outburst and the impact on Kristina, raising her concerns about the family's stability.

As tensions escalate in Port Charles, the fallout from Kristina's emergency and Sonny's violent behavior threatens to unravel the Corinthos family. General Hospital viewers are in for a gripping episode filled with emotional confrontations, urgent medical crises, and the potential for legal repercussions. Stay tuned to see how these dramatic events unfold and impact the lives of those in Port Charles.

