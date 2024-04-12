EXO’s D.O. or Doh Kyungsoo, is all set to make his much-anticipated solo comeback. He will be releasing his upcoming solo album titled, Blossom, in the coming days. To promote the album, he dropped the first teaser, which is called the concept photos. It provides a glimpse into the context and the concept of the album that will be released.

EXO's D.O. releases concept photo for upcoming solo album

On April 12, 2024, the concept photos of Doh Kyungsoo’s upcoming solo album were released. The pictures were uploaded via the artist’s official company social media page. The caption of the concept picture states that it is the ‘Mars’ concept photo of the album. It could mean multiple things, the album might have several versions, and one of them is named 'Mars'; or it could also indicate that the concept is in line with the artist’s storyline from the group’s lore.

Moreover, D.O. himself is featured in the picture wearing a pair of rectangular spectacles. He is seen holding a magnifying glass in his hands when he is trying to examine something. Earlier this month, the artist announced the release of the solo album with a vague teaser image. The album is titled Blossom and it is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2024 and the pre-sale has started on April 7, 2024, and will go on until May 6, 2024.

More about EXO'S D.O.'s future activities

Additionally, the artist also announced his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom, a few days ago. The concert tour will kick off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul, where he will be performing for two days. The concert tour will be held across many cities in Asia such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila, and more, in the subsequent days. Ticketing and further details about the tour will be revealed soon by the agency in the coming days.

Previously, the artist had released his first solo album in 2021, titled Empathy, with the title track Rose, and in 2023, he released his second solo album, Expectations, with the title track Somebody. After a decade of collaboration with SM Entertainment, the artist left the company in 2023. After is contract ended, he announced the establishment of his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo, along with his long-time manager Nam Kyungsoo, for his solo activities.

