EXO’s D.O. makes audience go wild with Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved cover at BLOOM Japan fan meet; WATCH

EXO’s D.O., who dropped his third comeback mini album Blossom not long ago, has been on his solo fan mee tour BLOOM. At his most recent fan meet, BLOOM in Japan, D.O. had the crowd going wild when he sang Lewis Capaldi’s viral hit song Someone You Loved. The EXO member’s vocals were an exquisite treat.

On August 3, 2024, D.O. hosted his fan meet BLOOM in Yokohama, Japan. One of the biggest highlights became D.O.’s surprise cover of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

D.O. made the audience go wild when he sang Someone You Loved at the fan meet and showed off his rich vocals. The EXO member’s high notes were truly a magnificent treat to hear.

Watch EXO’s D.O. covering Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved here:

Meanwhile, Someone You Loved is a hit song by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, initially released on November 8, 2018.

In other news, D.O. is set to star in the upcoming K-drama Sculpture City along with Ji Chang Wook, who most recently confirmed his appearance on You Quiz on the Block.

D.O. dropped his highly awaited comeback third EP, Blossom, on May 7, 2024, alongside the beautiful and romantic music video for the lead track Mars. Along with it, the pre-release single Popcorn turned many heads as it topped iTunes charts worldwide.

Blossom has a total of 6 tracks, namely Simple Joys, Mars, Popcorn, Good Night, My Dear, and About Time.

In other news, D.O. collaborated and made a special appearance on the rapper Lee Young Ji’s debut album, 16 Fantasy’s lead track, Small Girl, and its music video. The song soon garnered a lot of attention due to the adorable chemistry between D.O. and Young Ji.

Later, D.O. also performed Small Girl with Lee Young Ji during his concert BLOOM in Taipei.

D.O., also known by his full name Doh Kyung Soo, is a famous singer, actor, and member of the extremely famous K-pop boy group EXO. He marked his solo debut on July 26, 2021, with his first EP, Empathy.

