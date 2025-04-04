Janhvi Kapoor and BF Shikhar Pahariya give shoutout to Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa as it drops on OTT

Loveyapa was released in theaters earlier in 2025. The romantic comedy stars Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in the lead roles, marking their big screen debut. The movie has now premiered on OTT. Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, gave the film a shoutout as it started streaming on JioHotstar.

Today, April 4, 2025, JioHotstar’s official Instagram handle shared an announcement post for Loveyapa’s digital release. With a motion poster featuring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, the caption stated, “Everything is fair in love & loveyapa! #Loveyapa is Now Streaming only on JioHotstar.”

Soon after the announcement, Janhvi Kapoor re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories. Urging the audience to see her sister’s film, she wrote, “Watch now!!!!” Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also re-shared the post on his Stories.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s stories!

Khushi’s father, Boney Kapoor, also announced Loveyapa’s OTT release on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Have a look at his tweet!

Loveyapa is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan. In the Gen Z love story, Khushi Kapoor plays the role of Baani, while Junaid Khan portrays the character of Gaurav. The couple decides to swap their phones for one day before making the decision to spend the rest of their lives together.

The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Yuktam Khosla, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, and Kunj Anand.

Earlier, during the theatrical release of Loveyapa, Janhvi Kapoor shared her review of the film. She revealed that she was proud of her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress said, “So proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”

Praising the movie, Janhvi added, “The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of (tears) but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!!”

Khushi shares a great bond with Janhvi’s beau, Shikhar. She was recently in Jamnagar to celebrate his birthday with their family and friends.

