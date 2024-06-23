Lee Young Ji achieves number one on Melon Hot 100 with comeback track Small Girl featuring EXO’s D.O.

Lee Young Ji, the charming South Korean rapper who recently made a comeback with her first mini-album 16 Fantasy is already making headlines with its lead track Small Girl.

Lee Young Ji’s Small Girl featuring EXO’s D.O. has topped at number 1 on the Melon Hot 100 chart marking a big achievement in just two days of being released.

On June 23, 2024, KST, it was revealed that Lee Young Ji’s comeback lead track Small Girl from her first EP 16 Fantasy achieved number one on the Melon Hot 100 chart. Small Girl was released as the lead track of Lee Young Ji’s first EP 16 Fantasy on June 21, 2024, and in just two days of its release, the track achieved its first number one.

Small Girl by Lee Young Ji features EXO’s D.O. who also featured in the music video for the track. The music video of Small Girl tells a beautiful love story between Lee Young Ji and D.O. who play lovers. Small Girl sings of Lee Young Ji wishing to be a small girl while dating someone as she is tall.

Watch the adorable and heartwarming music video of Lee Young Ji’s Small Girl featuring EXO’s D.O. here:

Meanwhile, Lee Young Ji performed Small Girl for the first time as a surprise during her Taipei concert during her Asia tour THE MAIN CHARACTER where it was loved by fans and soon became a favorite.

Talking about the song Lee Young Ji said that she is ‘super proud and happy about being tall’ but she can’t help but wonder what it would be like to be small especially while dating someone. The same cute daydream became the main idea behind the song Small Girl.

Know more about Lee Young Ji

Lee Young Ji initially became famous after winning the South Korean rapping reality shows High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money Season 11. She has now risen to become one of the most promising rising rappers in the music industry.

Lee Young Ji also hosts a fun web talk show called Not Much Prepared. She recently got worldwide popularity for her collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s BSS on the hit song Fighting.

