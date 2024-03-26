EXO’s Suho is gearing up for his upcoming solo concert titled SU:HOME. The singer will be holding a solo event for the first time since his solo debut. He has previously released two solo albums named Self-Portrait and Grey Suit.

EXO's Suho will be holding his first-ever solo concert

On March 25, 2024, EXO’s Suho has been announced to hold his solo concert for the first time. The announcement was made through EXO’s official social media page. This marks a new milestone for the artist’s career. He will be showcasing a side of him that his fans crave to witness. The concert will be happening on May 15, 2024, and May 26, 2024, at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, located in the Songpa District of Seoul.

Suho is most well-known for being the leader of K-pop legends, EXO. His unwavering commitment stands as a pillar of the group and the members. Apart from being an important part of the group, the artist has been showcasing his talents in several spheres. Through his solo albums, the fans had an opportunity to see the side of him that they rarely experienced. Moreover, his songs are very different from that of the group songs which makes him an interesting person and adds a layer of intrigue.

More about EXO's Suho

Suho or Kim Junmyeon, debuted in the year 2012 as a member and leader of EXO. On March 30, 2020, he marked his solo debut with the release of his extended play titled Self-Portrait. Alongside his musical pursuits, Suho has showcased his acting talents in a range of television dramas and films, including One Way Trip (2016), The Universe's Star (2017), Rich Man (2018), Middle School Girl A (2018), and How Are U Bread. Most recently, he has appeared in the K-drama Behind Your Touch in 2023.

The artist completed his mandatory military enlistment on May 14, 2020. Moreover, the artist has also ventured into theatrical acting in his career. In 2018 he starred in the musical titled The Man Who Laughs where played a critical role and received praise from the audience. Additionally, he was also cast in another musical named Mozart! in 2023 which took place from June to August at the Sejong Center in Seoul.