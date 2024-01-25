Flex X Cop star Park Ji Hyun reveals one of her non-celebrity friends married TVXQ’s Max Changmin

Park Ji Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun, co-stars of the upcoming K-drama Flex X Cop, made a guest appearance on SBS Radio Power's radio show on January 25. During the broadcast, Park Ji Hyun revealed, "I was a devoted fan of TVXQ, and I adored all their songs. I was an official Cassiopeia, supporting all the members." The actress sang TVXQ's Hug and admitted, "Because I was a fan, I even memorized the fan chants during the songs."

Park Ji Hyun went on to characterize herself as a maximalist who appreciates minimalism and mentioned, "When it comes to discarding items, I do so without hesitation." When questioned about whether she disposed of her TVXQ merchandise, Park Ji Hyun responded with a firm “No.”

“In reality, my friend tied the knot with TVXQ's Max Changmin,” Park Ji Hyun astonished everyone by admitting. "I displayed the autographed albums." When questioned, "Was your friend also part of the fan club?" Park Ji Hyun clarified, "No, that's not the case. She is just an ordinary person." Changmin married a non-celebrity partner in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Flex X Cop, the upcoming K-drama featuring Park Ji Hyun, revolves around the collaboration between a third-generation heir to a wealthy family and a powerful detective investigating various cases, set to premiere on January 26. The narrative states, that Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation conglomerate with a privileged life, finds his circumstances taking a turn when he becomes involved in a case. Opting to join the Kangha Police Station's specialized violent investigative team focused on apprehending robbers, Yi Soo plans to leverage his wealth and personal connections. His partner in this endeavor is Detective Lee Kang Hyun, a dedicated and smooth-talking investigator who initially doesn't appreciate Yi Soo's presence as they embark on their partnership.

Park Ji Hyun is a South Korean actress who attended Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and joined the Namoo Actors Agency in 2016. Making her debut in 2017, she earned nominations for the Rookie of the Year Award at the 39th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2018 and the 24th Spring Festival in 2019. Known for notable roles in films like Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and TV dramas such as Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, she has established herself as a talented and versatile performer in the entertainment industry.



