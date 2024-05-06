Did you know Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava starred in THIS Disney show?

The comedy drama Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is one of the most highly acclaimed movies of the year. After garnering appreciation during its theatrical release, the film has received even more love since debuting on OTT. Actor Sparsh Shrivastava has caught the attention of everyone with his performance.

But were you aware that this talented star worked in a Disney show during the early years of his career? He starred in the Indian TV series Shake It Up.

Laapataa Ladies’ Sparsh Shrivastava was Neel in Disney’s Shake It Up

An interesting fact has been noted by a user on Reddit about actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who recently played the role of Deepak in the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies. Sparsh worked in the sitcom Shake It Up, which aired on Disney Channel India in 2013.

Shake It Up is the Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name. The American series featured actresses Bella Thorne and Zendaya in the lead roles. In the Indian version, Sparsh portrayed the character of Neel, who, along with his best friend Yash, wants to pursue professional dancing.

For the uninitiated, Sparsh has also worked in the daily soap Balika Vadhu, the crime drama series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, and more projects.

More about Sparsh Shrivastava starrer Laapataa Ladies

Apart from Sparsh Shrivastava, the ensemble cast of Laapataa Ladies includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The film marked Kiran Rao’s directorial comeback after Dhobi Ghat.

Created under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the movie is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. It revolves around the journeys of two lost brides. The screenplay and dialogue have been written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has penned additional dialogue.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It premiered in theaters on March 1, 2024, and is currently available to stream on Netflix. The movie was also screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation.

