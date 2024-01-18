Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun and Kim Gun Woo join forces for Two Women helmed by Do You Like Brahms? director

Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo have officially signed on to star in the highly anticipated K-drama called Two Women. Keep reading to discover all the exciting details about this emotionally charged series.

On January 18, the cast lineup for Two Women was officially confirmed, featuring Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo. This upcoming drama, set to be available on Netflix, is directed by the creator of Do You Like Brahms? and is anticipated to be an emotionally charged series.

Two Women starring Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Directed by the creator of Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, Two Women is set to narrate the tale of Eun Joong and Sang Yeon—two friends deeply tangled in each other’s life. Their relationship is characterized by mutual respect and love, yet tinged with underlying feelings of jealousy and spite.

Kim Go Eun, known for her roles in hit dramas such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Yumi’s Cells, and Little Women, will be portraying Ryu Eun Joong. Despite her seemingly ordinary appearance, the character possesses a special charm that draws people in with her honesty.

Park Ji Hyun, who left a lasting impression in dramas like Do You Like Brahms? and Reborn Rich, is set to play the role of Cheon Sang Yeon in Two Women. Sang Yeon is Eun Joong's closest friend and rival.

The narrative delves into their relationship, starting from their elementary school days when Eun Joong encountered Sang Yeon, born into a wealthy environment and gifted with exceptional talent. Despite Eun Joong experiencing both respect and jealousy towards Sang Yeon, the two develop a close friendship over time.

Additionally, Kim Gun Woo, known for his role in The Glory, will take on the character of Kim Sang Hak, the popular college senior of Eun Joong and Sang Yeon from their photography club. As dedicated to Eun Joong as he is to photography, Kim Sang Hak genuinely loves Eun Joong. He plays a crucial role in the lives of both women, serving as Eun Joong's boyfriend and Sang Yeon's senior in the club.

More about Two Women

As Eun Joong and Sang Yeon journey through their 20s and 30s, they navigate numerous reunions and farewells. Finally, at the age of 42, they find themselves reunited once more. Eun Joong, now a drama script writer, reconnects with Sang Yeon, a successful film director facing terminal cancer, seeking her companionship in her dignified journey toward death. The drama promises to strike a chord with viewers, reflecting on the intertwined lives of Eun Joong and Sang Yeon from their school days to adulthood, highlighting how the two greatly influenced each other's lives.

Another noteworthy aspect is that Two Women marks the on-screen reunion of Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun, who previously appeared together in Yumi's Cells. In that drama, they portrayed love rivals for the male lead, Gu Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), albeit with limited on-screen time together.

