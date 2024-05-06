Olivia Rodrigo dropped a subtle hint about her love life during a recent concert leaving fans wondering about the status of her relationship with actor Louis Partridge. The pop star tweaked the lyrics of her song So American which some took as a nod to her rumored boyfriend, who was in the audience. Rodrigo and Partridge have been linked since last year and have kept their romance low-key despite occasional public appearances together. Those eagerly following their love story have speculated about the singer's change of lyrics.

Is Olivia Rodrigo hinting at her love life?

On Tuesday, April 30, the 21-year-old pop star made a subtle lyric change to her song So American. Some fans took that as a nod to her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge.

During the song's bridge in the studio version, Rodrigo sings, "I don't wanna assume this stuff|But ain't it love?|Think I'm in love." On Tuesday in Dublin, Rodrigo ended the line with, "Cause I'm in love," according to a fan video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

As Rodrigo kicked off the European leg of her Guts World Tour in Dublin, Partridge, with whom she's been linked since October, was in the crowd.

So American, which Rodrigo released in March as part of a deluxe version of Guts (Spilled), made its live debut that night. Rumor has it that the song is about her relationship with the 20-year-old British Partridge since it references a lover who teases her about being so American.

The rumored couple want to keep it low-key

Their first sighting was in October in London, when the Grammy winner was seen with the Enola Holmes alum. At the afterparty for Rodrigo's performance on Saturday Night Live in early December, she and Partridge were spotted together.

Their romance seemed to be confirmed a few days later when they were photographed kissing at a New York City gas station. They were very cute and were reportedly overheard saying that they were visiting the area for the first time. "Most of their communication was through gazes and body language. It was really cute," PEOPLE reported.

They have kept their romance under wraps, with Partridge telling British Vogue in March that dating "probably shouldn't be done in the public eye." They were most recently seen having dinner together in Los Angeles in April.

"Two people have enough on their plates. There is no need to hear the voices of thousands of others in your head," he said. “I think she has it worse than I do. It is possible for me to be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her,” he added.

