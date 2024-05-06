Common's mom has upheld strict parenting rules over the years. During the Thursday, May 2 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Dr. Mahalia Hines, the mother of Jennifer Hudson's singer/rapper boyfriend, made an appearance. She discussed her book Tomorrow's Children: How to Raise Children to Stay Human in a High-Tech Society and shared her parenting experiences.

While on the show, Dr. Hines talked about her favourite chapter on parenting and friendship.

"You're not your child's friend; you're their parent," she told the host. "Your role isn't about being liked; it's about being correct. If you relinquish that authority, you'll lose respect because they'll start treating you differently."

Common's mom: My son didn't drink around me until he was 35

"Dr. Hines noted that “when you attempt to check them, it doesn't have the desired effect”. She explained, “My son didn't drink around me until he was almost 35 — and even then, it was only at dinner. The reason is simple: we're not friends. I'm not going to sit around and drink with you.”

She added, "We can be friendly, but we're not friends." The Dreamgirls star then gave Common's mother a bouquet of flowers and a framed photo of a letter the Testify artist wrote for his mother, which is featured in her book.

Hudson and Common's relationship timeline, from co-stars to couple

Hudson and Common, aged 52, initially sparked dating rumours in 2022 while collaborating on their film Breathe. However, their acquaintance goes back a long time. They've frequented various charity events and award shows over the years. The couple has been spotted making several public appearances together, including sitting courtside at basketball games.

In a January interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Hate U Give actor appeared to confirm his relationship with the Respect star when asked about his dating status. With a laugh, he acknowledged being in a relationship without mentioning Hudson's name, but it was clear to everyone present.

"We had a good time," Common said about the appearance. "I felt it was right to be open and honest about our relationship. It was enjoyable and felt good." Common later discussed his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show and going public with Hudson during an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

ALSO READ: Who All Has Common Dated? Exploring Rapper's Dating History As He Cheekily Confirms Relationship With Jennifer Hudson