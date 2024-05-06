Aranmanai 4 has emerged as the first HIT of the year for the Tamil film industry as the film recorded another superb growth on Sunday. The film grossed Rs. 8 crore plus yesterday in Tamil Nadu, which brings its first weekend total in the state to Rs. 18.50 crore. The film grossed another Rs. 4 crore from the rest of India, giving it a nationwide weekend of Rs. 22.50 crore.

The film had a slow start on Friday morning but improved significantly over the weekend since then with a very strong trend. The film started with Rs. 4.25 crore opening day on Friday, which would normally lead to Rs. 14-15 crore weekend but Aranmanai 4 has managed to go over Rs. 18 crore. The first weekend numbers in Tamil Nadu are the highest for the year beating Rs. 17 crore of Captain Miller.

Aranmanai 4 is also set to be the highest grosser of the franchise, which it should achieve most probably by Tuesday, beating the Rs. 22 crore earned by the first and third instalments. From the weekend numbers the film has managed, it is probably going to target a full run of over Rs. 40 crore, possibly Rs. 50 crore depending on how it holds on from here.

The box office collections of Aranmanai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 18.50 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 2.10 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.30 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 22.40 Cr.

About Aranamai 4

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in the Tamil horror-comedy film series Aranmanai, directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar and an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar in vital roles.

