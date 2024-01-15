Flex X Cop main poster OUT: Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun’s action-packed drama promises chaebol and police combo

Flex X Cop's main poster reveals a star-studded ensemble, including Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun and others. The action thriller drama is slated to premiere on SBS every Friday and Saturday, starting from 26 January. Previously, the individual posters of the main lead pair were unveiled and now, the new main poster gives an insight into 11 prominent characters of the show.

Flex X Cop main poster features 11 significant characters

Flex X Cop’s new group poster features main cast members including Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Sang Joon, Kim Shin Bi, Jang Hyun Sung, Kwak Si Yang, Jeong Gahee, Kwon Haehyo, Yoon Yu Seon, Jeon Hye Jin, and Kim Myeong Soo. A text on the poster reads, “We will take you to a place where neither money nor power works together,” evoking curiosity among viewers.

The drama follows the story of Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol (rich heir) who transforms into a detective and meets a workaholic detective named Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun). While Lee Kang Hyun is the first female team leader in her department with strong work ethics, Jin Yin Soo requires her assistance and tries to use personal connections to catch the bad guys.

Take a look at the official main poster of upcoming action-thriller Flex X Cop:

As the narrative revolves around the homicide department and Jin Yi Soo’s elite background. All the 11 characters in the poster exhibit distinct appearances related to the two diverse settings. The poster depicts sheriff cars, guns, and well-dressed businessmen, which clearly conveys that the show will serve a combo of intense drama between conglomerates, police organizations, and their respective families.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun’s Flex X Cop will premiere on 26 January

Among the supporting cast, the actors who will portray the members of Jin Yi Soo’s conglomerate family (Hansu Group) include Jin Myeong Cheol (chairman), Jeon Hye Jin, (chairman’s wife), Kim Myeong Soo (Jin Yi Soo's secretary) and Kwak Si Yang (Jin Yi Soo's older brother and vice-chairman).

On the other hand, the members of the homicide department are played by actors, namely Kang Sang Jun and Kim Shin Bi (violent team 1), Jeong Gahee (autopsy specialist), and Kwon Haehyo and Yoon Yu Seon (police figures, Lee Kang Hyun’s parents).

